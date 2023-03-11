Citizens Victory Loading – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has pulled a finishing gambit to silence naysayers.

On Friday President Chamisa unpacked a clear roadmap to the 2023 polls.

See the CCC leader’s brief statement below:

A CLEAR PLAN & ROADMAP…

2021-Citizens Convergence for Change

2022-Citizens Action for Change

2023-Citizens Victory for Change

It has been a clear journey, strategy and benchmarked timeline & trajectory over the past three years.

Convergence + Action = Victory

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...