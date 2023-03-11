Hwende Defends Chamisa, Trashes Trevor Ncube Dictatorial Claims

By Jane Mlambo| Opposition Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Charlton Hwende has defended his boss Nelson Chamisa following claims by publisher Trevor Ncube that he is dictatorial.

Trevor Ncube posted an eight threaded Twitter post in which he claimed that CCC insiders had told him that Chamisa was dictatorial and not able to lead the party or country.

“These people say they have given up on Nelson but can’t tell him. That he is not a leader. That he is not a democrat. Some of these people have suggested exploring a Third Way, which I have since given up on, although Robert Chapman’s effort could be just that,” said Trevor Ncube.

But Hwende responded saying those claims were not correct as they were just coming out of a meeting where they were discussing the party’s voter registration strategy.

Hwende said in party meetings, every issue is openly discussed and debated before coming up with a conclusion.

“We have just spent 5 hrs at the office in a meeting with @nelsonchamisa fine tuning our voter registration strategy. He never dictates anything everything is debated freely , agreed on and adopted as party program and policy,” said Hwende.

