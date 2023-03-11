I Can Solve Bona Marriage Dispute

By A Correspondent

Things are not going well in the late former President Robert Mugabe’s family following Bona and Simba Chikore’s divorce.

The Masvingo clergy Isaac Makomichi has reportedly said he wants the blue roof house as payment to mend Bona’s marriage, he also said that Bona must contact him on +263777469342 for the so called “blue roof marriage deal.”

Makomichi made headlines last month after he reportedly solved Mai Denzi’s marriage.

He is also known for giving charms to businesspeople across Africa.

“Vanozvigona havo asi pakuzodawo blue roof vazonyanya,vakabatsira sister yangu ainge arambiwa ikatochata.Dai vangodzikisawo price vabatsira sisi vedu Bona” anodaro umwe mukadzi anoti sisi vake vakabatsirwawo naMakomichi.

