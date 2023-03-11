Zanu PF Chairperson Accused Of Stealing 7 Bags Of Fertilizer

ZANU PF Mazowe chairperson for ward 21 allegedly stole seven bags of Ammonium Nitrate fertilizer which were meant for Pfumvudza program.

Brack Mazenge (63) was dragged to Concession magistrate court facing theft.

He appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware today.

Prosecutor Precious Khanye alleged on March 6 at Mbembi primary school in Mazowe the suspect stole seven bags and sold them to Cannan Dumbura.

Community members observed the loot and reported it to the police leading to the arrest of the accused.

The matter continues on March 27.

-Bulawayo 24

