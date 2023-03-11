Zanu PF “Surrenders” Masvingo Urban To CCC By Fielding Weak Candidate

By A Correspondent

Victory of the CCC is now certain in Masvingo Urban after Zanu PF endorsed Wellington Mahwende as the candidate for the House of Assembly.

“A man who is known for corruption (Mahwende) and loves women wants to be a representative of the people of Masvingo Urban. This man snatches people’s wives- he himself said last week at a Zanu PF ward 6 meeting that people are saying he loves women like oxygen,” a war veteran fumed.

Zanu PF sources claim the man dates many ladies.

Another pastor from ward 5 “who is a best friend to Mahwende” was also reportedly found having sex with a married lady, leading to widespread criticism of the party over women’s issues.

Citizens say the man, Mahwende, is a thug and does not deserve to represent the people.

Members of the Zanu PF women’s league in Masvingo say they are in the oven ” because of the man, a deputy mayor who snatches married ladies.”

