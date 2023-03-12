Bikita Man Strangles Village Elder To Death

Police in Bikita arrested Vetengeni Kwaramba (34) in connection with a case of Murder in which Webster Mhembere (62) died whilst admitted at Masvingo General Hospital after being pinned to the ground and strangled by Vetengeni Kwaramba.

The incident took place during a funeral service at Romberai Village, Chief Mazungunye on 08/03/23. The victim had asked the suspect to return his burdizzo which he had taken.

In another case, Police in Madlambuzi, Matebeleland South arrested a suspect (18) in connection with cases of Rape and Robbery which occurred during the night of 08/03/23 at Sithabathaba Business Centre, Madlambuzi.

The suspect allegedly broke and entered into the complainant’s shop armed with a knife and whilst inside he raped the complainant (30) and robbed her of her Itel P38 cellphone and cash amounting to ZAR5 862.00 plus BWP1 173.00.

A police follow up was made on the suspect leading to his subsequent arrest and recovery of the stolen property which was positively identified by the complainant.

