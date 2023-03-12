Bride Vanishes Days Before Wedding

Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may lead to the location of Bithanian Mandingora (27) who went missing last month.

Mandingora went missing three days before her wedding day which was meant to take place on 25 February.

According to Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, Mandingora was last seen on 22 February going to deposit money for her wedding gown in preparation for her wedding which was set for 25 February.

“She was last seen wearing a pair of black jean trousers, a black jacket with pink stripes on the arms, black sneakers and she also carried a pink handbag,” said Insp Ncube.

Police described her as approximately 1,69m in height, slim built, brown eyes, black hair and dark in complexion.

“Anyone who receives information of the missing person should contact Constable Kamanga on 071245625 or Bulawayo police on 029272515/7 or should visit the nearest police station,” said Insp Ncube.— Sunday News

