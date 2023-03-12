By Dr Ellane Simon
PPE in mining
Worn to minimize exposure to various hazards.
Examples of PPE include gloves, steel-toed footwear, eye protection, protective hearing devices (earplugs, muffs), hard hats, respirators and reflective clothing.
Gloves – prevent scrapes and abrasions.
Footwear- should be water proof and a puncture proof sole.
Eye protection- prevent dirt and dust floating around the mine from going into the eyes. Also keep chemicals from splashing into the eyes.
Protective hearing devices- to prevent irreversible hearing loss from loud machines, tools and vehicles miners use
Hard hats- protect the miner from water and falling objects
Respirators- prevent from dust exposure which may cause chronic lung disease in the long run.
Reflective clothing- for workers to be recognized easily.
