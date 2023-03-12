Man Snatches Neighbour’s Wife

A Makoni villager who secretly datǝd his friend and neighbour’s wife since last year recently parted ways with six cattle for his pr0miscu0us and shameless behaviour.

Tendai Muchochomi of Chiendambuya Growth Point was last week dragged to Chief Makoni’s court for dɑting Misi Chigudu’s wife, Forget Muchanya, since September last year.

Narrating the issue, Chigudu said Muchochomi secretly bought his wife a cellphone and SIM card for their secret communication.

“One day I deliberately did not go to my shop and stayed at home. My wife received a call and I overheard a male voice saying: “Hello swǝǝtie, uri sei hako (how are you)”.

“I grabbed the phone from my wife. It was my first time to see that phone and I was not aware that my wife had a secret line.

“I questioned my wife about it and she told me that the caller was Muchochomi and they had been dɑting since last year.

She also said Muchochomi bought her the cellphone. We have since separated with the mother of my child over this issue.

“My wife went and informed Muchochomi that the secret ɑffa!r had been exposed. Muchochomi teamed up with his brothers and apologised to my father, Reverend Chigudu, but he refused to entertain them.

“I am hurt by what Muchochomi did to me. I want him to compensate me with 10 beasts and US$220, which is the cost of this lawsuit,” said a heartbroken Chigudu.

Reverend Chigudu also testified that Muchochomi and his brothers approached him so that he could facilitate dialogue between them and his son over the issue.

He said the Muchochomis also expressed their willingness to compensate his son, Misi.

However, Muchochomi denied dating Chigudu’s wife, but admitted approaching his father. He was also ordered to pay US$220 as the cost of the lawsuit.

Muchochoni’s brother was fined a beast for his false testimony before the court.

— Manica Post

