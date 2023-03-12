WARNING- DISTRESSING STORY: As Man Kills Uncle And Eats His Flesh

Spread the love

A Hwange man who allegedly gruesomely killed his 62-year-old uncle, dismembered his body, cooked and ate the remains while hanging the intestines and some of the body parts on a tree to dry, has been committed to a mental institution.

Wished Mumpande (39) of Mubhora Village, Chief Nekatambe in Hwange made headlines in the local Press after he butchered his uncle, Fida Stephen Mumpande who was aged 62 of Bhale Village, Chief Nekatambe, and ate part of the remains.

Mumpande was found in the Gandwe Hills with a pot of cooked meat, by a search team of three that was looking for Fida who had left his homestead three days prior to go and prepare his fields along Gwayi River. The search team was following Fida’s shoeprints.

On discovering the pot with cooked meat on top of the hill, the three suspected that the meat could be the remains of Fida and after a further search close to where the pot was, they found dismembered body parts scattered around.

Post-mortem results showed that some body parts such as intestines, liver, tongue, pancreas, bladder, and kidneys were missing.

When Mumpande was arrested he was referred to a psychiatrist, Dr Elena Paskotchinova who is registered with Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo, who examined him at Mlondolozi Prison Hospital.

Presenting the results of the examination at the High Court which was in circuit in Hwange before Justice Maxwell Takuva, the acting prosecutor-general, Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa said Mumpande was mentally challenged and not fit for trial leading to his reference to a mental institution.

In a similar case, Gilbert Ndlovu from Deka Village in Lupane who killed his neighbour for unknown reasons in 2021 was also referred by the High Court to a mental institution.

According to the State on 21 October 2021, at around 6am, Ndlovu went to his neighbour’s place armed with two axes. On arrival, he forcibly unlocked the door and struck the now-deceased on the head before proceeding to assault the nephew of the deceased.

The court heard from the evidence presented by Dr Paskotchinova was that Ndlovu was once admitted to Ingutsheni Central Hospital in 2019 following somatic hallucinations where he complained of a certain object moving and burning his body.

In 2020, Ndlovu was once again admitted to the same institution due to auditory hallucinations, physical and verbal aggression whereby he threatened to kill other residents with either an axe or a knife.

“The accused person showed no remorse for the death of his neighbour as he claimed his neighbour had bewitched him with his five goblins and made him mentally ill.

According to the State on 21 October 2021, at around 6am, Ndlovu went to his neighbour’s place armed with two axes. On arrival, he forcibly unlocked the door and struck the now-deceased on the head before proceeding to assault the nephew of the deceased.

He further explained how a demon possessed him from his feet to his head before coming out of him as the sun. He also stated that he began drinking alcohol at 16 years and smoked about five cannabis twists daily,” said Dr Paskotchinova, as part of his findings.

The court also decided that the accused person was not fit for trial and was referred back to a mental institution where he is to remain until he is of no harm to society. Another alleged murderer, Irvine Sibanda was also deemed not fit to stand trial and was committed to a mental institution. Sibanda, who is from Nkayi also appeared at the same court last Tuesday. He is accused of having fatally assaulted his father with a metal rod for no reason. —Sunday News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...