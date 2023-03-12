Zanu PF Candidate Selection Process Begins

Spread the love

The ZANUPF National Political Commissar, Dr Mike Bimha, has announced the guidelines for the party’s primary elections which will be held on Saturday the 18th of March, advising all aspiring candidates to submit their Curriculum Vitae this weekend.

“The Primary Elections are being held after cell verification exercises to cover Senate, National Assembly, Local Authority, Women and Youth quarters. Members in the recent cell structure will form the electoral College,” he said.

The Provincial Electoral Directorate will meet to consider the CVs on Monday 13 March.

The Provincial Electoral Directorate do not have the mandate to disqualify as it is the mandate of the National Command, said Dr Bimha.

He said the rules and regulations have been forwarded and will be available on the party’s website.

“Local authority primary elections will take place within boundaries of the wards.

“Selection of the National Assembly will be guided by the new delimitation exercise that was done. All party members on the cell registers are eligible to vote. Candidates should have served a minimum of five years at party district level.

“Women’s quota have 6 positions for each province. The women will be voting for the women. Youth quarter will be one per province. Candidates will be at the level of district executive and above.”

Regarding senatorial selection, Dr Bimha said each province should come up with six candidates for the Senate, of which three should be female and three should be male ranked on a zebra system.

The following Politburo members have been deployed to supervise the programme:

Bulawayo – Cde Tshinga Dube

Harare – Cde Charles Tawengwa

Mash Central – Cde Kenneth Musanhi

Mash East – Cde Mike Bimha

Masvingo – Cde Lovemore Matuke

Mat South – Cde Richard Ndhlovu

Manicaland – Cde Patrick Chinamasa

Midlands – Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi

Mat North – Cde Dr Obert Mpofu

Mash West – Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa.- ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...