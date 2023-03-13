CIO Boss Faces Imprisonment

A FORMER Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) boss appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on a charge of raping his step daughter (12).

The accused, who was being represented by Advocate Tazorora Musarurwa, appeared before magistrate Estere Chivasa on Thursday.

The former CIO director for economics is denying the offence.

However, three witnesses testified in the matter, with the State closing its case yesterday.

The court will deliver its ruling on March 17.

Allegations are that sometime in August last year, after the complainant’s mother had gone to work, the former spy summoned his daughter to his bedroom and raped her.

The complainant allegedly tried to scream, but no one heard her.

He allegedly threatened the girl against talking about the sexual abuse.- NewsDay Zimbabwe

