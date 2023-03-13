Cleric Blasts George Charamba

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Divine Destiny leader Bishop Ancelimo Magaya has reprimanded government spokesperson George Charamba for gloating over the detention of CCC deputy chairperson Job Sikhala.

Bishop Magaya declared Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ilk would be victims of their own shenanigans.

See statement below:

Toxic environment in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has sadly become a boiling cauldron of deadly mixture, ranging from those warning fellow citizens like Peter Mutasa of “numbered days” as though they are God, to the bureaucrats like “Jamwanda” who shamelessly stoop so low to the point of celebrating the continuous detention of Sikala.

As we warned the former President Mugabe Prof Jonathan Moyo, kasukuwere and team in 2016 that they were not safe from the vicious and toxic environment they had aided in creating, we also warn enablers like George Charamba on the basis of the authority of the word of God that divine justice is not far.

Beware of being trapped in the webs of your own making. God is no fool“These things you have done, and l kept silent. You thought that l was altogether like you, but l will rebuke you and set them in order before your eyes” (Psalm 50:21). God save Zimbabwe.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...