Respect Opposition Supporters, Mnangagwa Tells His Violence-Loving Party Militia

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| President Mnangagwa has urged his violence-loving party supporters to respect divergent political views and not resort to political violence ahead of the harmonised elections this year.

Speaking at is Precabe farm in Kwekwe on Saturday, Mnangagwa told his party supporters to leave opposition supporters to do their campaigning peacefully.

“We should campaign peacefully and leave those with different views do so peacefully. We should be a peaceful nation and we should prove this in the way we conduct ourselves in this coming election,” he said.

He also appealed to society to help in the fight against drug and substance abuse that has become rampant in the country.

“We must collectively fight drug abuse at family, household, community, business levels, we must fight this together. It is no longer an issue that you say Government will do this for us, all of us must fight drug abuse, it is destroying our young generation,” he said.

“I have ordered police to arrest anyone who would be found drunk from drugs. The moment they wake up, they should be able to name the person who supplied them and they get arrested. That is the way we can end this menace,” he said.

On bullying, President Mnangagwa said parents, church and traditional leaders should play a crucial role in ending this.

“It is worrisome from the reports I get that some end up committing suicide while some kill each other due to bullying. Parents should play their role in telling their children not to participate in bullying others,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the Government was looking at ways of dealing with the issue. He said those that bully others should be expelled from school so at to create a conducive learning environment. The President called upon church and traditional leaders to play a key role.

“I call upon everyone including chiefs, headmen and the church to continue preaching the gospel of peace and love. The church must emphasise on the issue of bullying and drug abuse as I think the church has a big role to play in educating people,” he said.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...