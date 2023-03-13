Uzumba Woman Faces Murder Charges For Slamming Son Against The Floor

Spread the love

A woman from Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe district has been charged with murder after she allegedly slammed her two-year-old son’s head against the floor thrice.

The accused, Brenda Chikaura (31), appeared before Mutawatawa magistrate Mr Obedience Matare on Friday last week.

She was remanded in custody upon request by prosecutor Mr Steven Malota to send her for mental examination.

“The accused was sleeping in the same room together with her aunt Sarudzai Kamutondori and her son,” said Mr Malota.

“The accused woke up at around 5am and grabbed her son by the legs, while he was facing down. She hit his head against the floor three times.

“She was stopped by Kamutondori, but the toddler was already unconscious. He was rushed to Kotwa Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...