WATCH- Parkview Hospital Health Workers Crying Over Outstanding Salaries

By A Correspondent- Parkview hospital workers recently downed tools alleging gross mismanagement at PSMAS.

According to the workers, an audit reportedly conducted last year is yet to be released.

The workers are pleading with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and help resuscitate PSMAS.

In the video, the health workers are captured live on camera crying over unpaid salaries.

