We Will Not Reverse Land Reform: Mnangagwa

“Zimbabwe became independent in

1980 and the primary grievance of our

revolution was our land so there will be no fulfillment of our revolution without the land and we have emphasised that the land reform program is irreversible.

“Our task is to make the land productive and

government should assist our farmers to be productive.

We should remain food secure.

“We have a program to make sure we are food secure and that we boost our production levels.

There is no guarantee that we will have enough rainfall so we have introduced the construction of dams for irrigation purposes so that we can have enough food for ourselves

“Our primary focus is to be food self secure as a nation.

We want to develop and modernise our

country and we have achieved that by introducing Education 5.0 where institutions of higher learning are expected to lead in research and innovation in the utilisation of our local resources.

“We are determined to make sure that Zimbabwe doesn’t remain behind the digital world. We have introduced ICT innovation drive which enables the youths to step up ICT usage to explore and exploit business opportunities across various sectors.

“We are distributing computers to schools

including those in rural areas as part of the thrust to enhance digitisation and embrace the use of Information

and Communication Technology ICT) in the

education sector.

“Chiefs you have the burden to make sure

that the communities you live in should embrace the model of self sufficiency. We uplift the ordinary household from

poverty they must have enough food,” said President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a field day he hosted at Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe this Saturday.- ZBC News

