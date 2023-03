Zim Crisis: President Chamisa Seeks SADC Assistance

Spread the love

ZIMBABWEAGENDA2023

•Our campaign will be citizen-driven

•Candidates will be chosen by community consensus

•We will defend the vote with polling agents at each polling station

•Policy plan in the New Great Zimbabwe Blueprint

•SADC & AU are focus of our global advocacy- CCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...