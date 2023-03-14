Landlady, Tenant Fight Over Printing Business

Spread the love

A Hillside landlady took her tenant to the Harare Civil Court accusing her of damaging her property.

Fiona Abdu told magistrate Tamara Chibindi that her tenant, Gamuchirai Marufu’s printing business, was disturbing her peace.

She runs a printing business and her machines have damaged all electrical sockets at my house. Her customers are always in my yard in numbers.

“I have told her to operate her business elsewhere, for security reasons, but it has been all in vain.

“She also connected cables from a room inside the house to an outside room. I told her to remove the cables because they pose a great danger, but she refuses to listen.” In response, Marufu denied all the allegations.

“I am using only one room and I did not connect any cables because, considering my height, I am not capable of connecting those cables as she is explaining it. I do not operate any printing business, it is impossible because I only use one room. “I cannot be operating a business which requires a lot of machines while staying in one room,” she said.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi postponed the matter to tomorrow.

-State Media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...