By A Correspondent| Prophet T Freddy has joined the nation in the fight against drug abuse in a new song titled Ama 2k.

The song that has already gained views on YouTube describe how youngsters have been engaging in drug abuse.

In the song the man of cloth reveals how drug abuse has been bad and how it creates social ills.

“These issues have to come out, it’s everyone’s responsibility to tackle this issue. We need to pray, sing and call upon our youths to understand that. A Clarion call has to be made,” said the prophet.

Prophet Freddy who is known for releasing trending songs, has so far been hailed by people.

Some said the man of cloth has done well in releasing a song that fights against drugs while others said it was a good initiative also to tell the youth about the word of God.

Recently he released songs on YouTube that have been trending and has been praised for his ability to tackle social issues.

Watch Prophet T Freddy’s Ama 2k video below:

