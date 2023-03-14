Trevor Ncube: Kasukuwere Jailed At KG6 And Finally Chamisa’s Been Bribed By Mnangagwa

By Farai D Hove | Publisher Trevor Ncube has announced sensational accusations against CCC leader Nelson Chamisa saying he has finally accepted bribes from Emmerson Mnangagwa.

While a comment from Chamisa was awaited, Ncube continued to struggle to clear himself of a pile of false claims including that the exiled G40 ministers, Saviour Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo are currently stuck at KG6 barracks since Nov 2017. The two have never been to the barracks since their government days.

Says Ncube-

But he continues to struggle to explain things like his Kasukuwere Jonso whereabout claims, since the day he said:

Nov 2017 tweet

