ZEC Says Voter Registration Blitz Affected By Power Cuts

Spread the love

Despite the Zanu PF candidate in the 2018 presidential elections and now President Emmerson Mnangagwa promising uninterrupted power supply as part of his campaign message, Zimbabwe is still facing massive loadshedding that is almost threatening to disenfranchise new voters intending to register to vote in the August polls.

In a message shared on Twitter, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says some of its voter registration centres are experiencing technical difficulties owing to load-shedding.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) hereby notifies the public that it is currently technical difficulties at some of registration centres. This is due to shortages of electricity affecting the charging of the BVR kits. The situation is also worsened by the cloudy weather, which affects the solar powered BVR kits,” said ZEC.

Mnangagwa is seeking a second term as President of Zimbabwe and the nation awaits his new promise on how his administration will end load-shedding.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...