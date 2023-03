Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s agents have been accused of assaulting CCC activists in Cowdray Park yesterday… VIDEO

…….

Today‼️

after our champions were harassed and arrested by deployed security personnel at Cowdray park.We encouraged the citizens to be vigilant and defend the vote .It’s the 4th liberation struggle @nelsonchamisa @CCCforChange234 pic.twitter.com/vAvi8y1Hbj