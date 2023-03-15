Sikhala Stages Protest In Court

By- Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) vice chairman Job Sikhala refused to speak in court on Tuesday when he appeared before a Harare magistrate.

Sikhala, the Zengeza West MP, is accused of inciting public violence and obstructing the course of justice in connection with clashes that rocked Nyatsime following the murder of activist Moreblessing Ali in June 2022.

Sikhala’s trial commenced at Rotten Row without him being represented.

According to Sikhala’s spokesperson, Freddy Michael Masarurevu, his lawyers were in the High Court and the magistrate refused postponement, arguing that it cannot work with the diary of the lawyers.

Sikhala refused to speak and the court entered a not guilty plea. Said Masarurevu:

