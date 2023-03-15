Suspended ZACC Spokesperson Still Under Investigation

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended by another six months the tribunal investigating suspended Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner John Makamure.

The three-member tribunal is chaired by retired High Court judge Justice Maphios Cheda. The other members of the tribunal are Harare lawyer Charles Warara and Regai Thandiwe Hove.

It was established on 21 October 2022 to investigate whether Makamure failed to disclose his involvement in political activities, which is inconsistent with the duties and functions of a commissioner.

The tribunal will also investigate whether Makamure directed one Lee Sung to fund his political campaign in Gokwe in return for his protection.

Mnangagwa extended the tribunal in terms of a Presidential proclamation gazetted as Statutory Instrument 30 of 2023 which reads in part:

Now, therefore, under, and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do hereby; by this proclamation amend Proclamation 4 of 2022, published in Statutory Instrument 172 of 2022, by insertion in paragraph (d) of the words ‘with an option of an extension of six (6) months after expiry of the initial five months.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...