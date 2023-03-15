ZEC Pours Water On Blitz

VOTER REGISTRATION WATCH: We’ve received a report that alleged ZANU PF activists took photos of our registration mobilizers at Domboramwari Reg Centre in Epworth. The police later came to interrogate the photographed mobilizers. Our peace monitors stepped in to protect them.

VOTER REGISTRATION WATCH: In Lobengula Magwegwe at Konron Centre, @ZECzim has turned away several potential new voters over lack of equipment to perform its constitutional duties.

@ZECzim must discharge it’s constitutional mandate.

ZecRespectConstitution

ZecMustReform

VOTER REGISTRATION WATCH: Our voter registration task force in Bulawayo has observed a deliberate ploy by @ZECzim to disfranchise potential new voters at the following Centres;

Konron

Entumbane Hall

Rhodonite

Malaika

We urge @ZECzim to do the honorable thing, REGISTER PEOPLE!!!

ZecRespectConstitution- CCC

