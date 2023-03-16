By A Correspondent
Controversial hip-hop artist Mukudzei Chitsamapopularly ,known as Holy Ten, is crashing on CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere in spite of glaring ideological differences as well as the wide age gap.
Holy Ten ( 24) stunned all and sundry when he expressed a burning desire to date Mahere( 37).
The controversial musician described Mahere as a cute lady, much to the chagrin of CCC sympathisers.
Holy Ten wrote on Twitter:
“Fadzi Mahere kinda cute! Can I take you out for dinner nhai @advocatemahere.”
See below responses to Holy Ten’s sentiments:
Malacchi Chimonyo:
“Iwe bhangu usaite sezvinonzi ndiwe watanga kuendesa munhu kulunch…Why should we noe everything including paunokosora chaipo zvoshamisei zvelunch izvo Unoti vese vakanyarara havasikuenda kumaluch hre.”
Njabulo Moyo:
“Ma statement akadai varume haiti,ko akati ndrikuda unoitasei.ndoopaunozoona mrume mkuru avakutiza aremerwa nemudzimai.ndichitanga kugara muguta paiva netsumo yekuti tanha dzaunosvikira,chete mazuvaano tsumo iyi haiz kunyanyo taugwa.”
Sibongile Tsuro:
“You want to turn her to Zanu pf bwa.”
Temba Choda:
“.Ngaende kuna Oppah Muchinguri uko.”