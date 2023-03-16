Holy Ten Roasted

By A Correspondent

Controversial hip-hop artist Mukudzei Chitsamapopularly ,known as Holy Ten, is crashing on CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere in spite of glaring ideological differences as well as the wide age gap.

Holy Ten ( 24) stunned all and sundry when he expressed a burning desire to date Mahere( 37).

The controversial musician described Mahere as a cute lady, much to the chagrin of CCC sympathisers.

Holy Ten wrote on Twitter:

“Fadzi Mahere kinda cute! Can I take you out for dinner nhai @advocatemahere.”

See below responses to Holy Ten’s sentiments:

Malacchi Chimonyo:

“Iwe bhangu usaite sezvinonzi ndiwe watanga kuendesa munhu kulunch…Why should we noe everything including paunokosora chaipo zvoshamisei zvelunch izvo Unoti vese vakanyarara havasikuenda kumaluch hre.”

Njabulo Moyo:

“Ma statement akadai varume haiti,ko akati ndrikuda unoitasei.ndoopaunozoona mrume mkuru avakutiza aremerwa nemudzimai.ndichitanga kugara muguta paiva netsumo yekuti tanha dzaunosvikira,chete mazuvaano tsumo iyi haiz kunyanyo taugwa.”

Sibongile Tsuro:

“You want to turn her to Zanu pf bwa.”

Temba Choda:

“.Ngaende kuna Oppah Muchinguri uko.”

