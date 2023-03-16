Remain Calm, Chamisa Tells Supporters

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has told his supporters to remain focused and not get distracted as the country heads towards general elections.

Chamisa’s remarks come after rival Douglas Mwonzora, leader of the opposition MDC-T party, filed an application at the Constitutional Court seeking nullification of the delimitation report saying it violates the constitution.

Mwonzora demanded that election dates must be announced only after the delimitation exercise has been re-done.

The CCC leader, however, told his supporters to remain focused saying the ConCourt application was another sideshow to distract and frustrate voters.

“Be vigilant, too many sideshows around. Do not be distracted. Do not get discouraged or frustrated.

“Some are afraid of your right to choose and decide your leaders. Some do not want you to exercise that right. Tell someone! #OnePlusFive#RegisterToVoteNow,” Chamisa posted on his official social media platforms.

-Online

