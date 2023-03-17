Chigumba Caught Pants Down, Extends Voter Registration

By- ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has given in to the opposition parties’ pressure and extended the final nationwide mobile biometric voter registration exercise by five days.

.The voter registration was initially set to end on 21 March, but the commission has announced that the exercise will now conclude on 26 March. In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News on 17 March, ZEC said:

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) would like to advice the public that the voter registration blitz and voter education has been extended by five days.

ZEC previously complained about recurring unscheduled power cuts which the commission said were negatively affecting the ongoing final mobile voter registration blitz at some centres.

ZEC said the situation was been worsened by the cloudy weather conditions prevailing in some parts of the country.

ZEC listed about 5 000 centres that citizens who are eligible to vote can visit to register during the mobile biometric voter registration with Bulawayo having 71 centres.

The voter registration process precedes the 2023 harmonised elections scheduled for July this year.

The ongoing process comes after President Mnangagwa last month gazetted the final delimitation report, which marks the country’s constituencies and wards.

