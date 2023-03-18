Harare Woman Up For Human Trafficking

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwean woman has appeared before the courts facing human trafficking charges after she allegedly “enslaved” a juvenile from Chitungwiza.

Daisy Machiha (34), from Harare, appeared before Chitungwiza Magistrate Court charged with violating section 3 of the Trafficking in Persons Act, according to NewsDay.

She was remanded in custody to Monday for the commencement of trial in a case presided over by regional magistrate Gloria Takundwa.

What happened:

It is alleged that on December 31, 2021, Machiha met the juvenile at Mukomberwa in Zengeza 5 and lied that there was a job vacancy that the juvenile could take.

Machiha then transported the juvenile to her home in Budiriro 5B where she allegedly “enslaved” her by making her work for no pay.

The State told the court:

The accused person made the complainant do domestic chores like sweeping, washing, cooking and made her take care of her two minor children for no pay for a period of one year.

She also ill-treated the complainant by assaulting her, using a cooking stick, clenched fists and open hands.

The accused denied her access to contact her parents and relatives for a period of one year. She also made sure that the complainant did not go out of the yard alone and she took advantage of the fact that the complainant was not familiar with Harare.

The matter came to light when neighbours reported the matter to the police.

