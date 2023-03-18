Teachers Urged To Content In Council, Parly Elections

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ has invited Teachers who intend to contest as candidates for both Council and House of Assembly seats in the 2023 Harmonised elections to register with us for possible support.

The ARTUZ seeks to deploy Teachers into local authorities and House of Assembly to promote and protect educational interests.The Union has noted that there is a gap of effective representation of educational matters both in Local authorities and House of Assembly.

Local authorities own schools and it is within the union’s observation that there is need for educators to be part of decision making to improve on education management.In parliament there are still notable gaps on the legislative agenda on educational interests.

The Union is open to working with teachers from all political parties and even independent candidates who adhere to a code of conduct to be shared with registered candidates.

