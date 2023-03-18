Winky D Assemble All Ghetto Youths for Election Agent Work, Before Too Late

Comment by Marco Machona | MaGaffa, we need agents, elections are around the corner, make yourself useful, we call Winky D to call all those ghetto Youths, maGaffas, is that the name they call themselves, to get off social media and get their hands dirty,

More than 45 000 polling stations across Zimbabwe, we need volunteers, time to get off that weed and dancehall music and be useful – walk the talk, be an election agent and stop talking and act for once in your life #shonaprince #TAD.

