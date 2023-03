President Mnangagwa: I Was Never A Lawyer

I’ve never done any work in my life since 1962, my career’s only confined to politics, says Emmerson Mnangagwa, somewhat confirming @ProfJNMoyo’s statement that Mnangagwa has no work experience in law. In other footage, war vet, Karen Kazingizi says ED was recruited at the end the war

