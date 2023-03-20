Juju Talk Spoils DeMbare Win Over Hwange

Spread the love

There was drama at half time during Dynamos’ victory over Premiership returnees Hwange at Babourfields Stadium yesterday, as the Harare giants’ team manager Richard Chihoro sprinkled some liquid to ‘unlock’ the nets, perceived to have been ‘locked’ using ‘juju’.

Despite dominating the game in the first half, DeMbare could not find the breakthrough, with Hwange goalkeeper Nedric Madeya on top of his game, as well as the upright denying Hebert Maruwa’s men.

Madeya’s heroics in the Chipangano goal made the Dynamos fans believe there was some black magic on his towel, which he kept behind his goal.

During the half time interval, Chihoro sprinkled some liquid to ‘unlock’ the nets, sparking wild cheers from the DeMbare fans at the Mpilo End.

A Dynamos fan even bypassed the stadium perimeter fence and took the towel, which was then burnt to ashes.

Dynamos won the game thanks to substitute Tinashe Makanda’s solitary 69th minute goal.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...