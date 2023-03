PSL Matchday 2 Fixtures

Spread the love

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the fixture details for the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2.

The games will be played over three days, starting from Saturday.

ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294) will broadcast three matches in this next round.

Here thr details for the Matchday 2 fixtures.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...