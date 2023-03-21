ZANU PF And Mwonzora To Share Political Finance Money

Following the Political Parties Funding Act stipulation, the Finance Ministry has released $1,5 billion for distribution among the country’s significant political figures.

Zanu PF and Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC Alliance will split the funds according to the number of seats each party holds in the National Assembly and the percentage of votes it received in the previous election.

The MDC Alliance will receive $449 550 000, while Zanu PF, which received 29,97% of the votes cast overall, will receive $1 050 450 000. Zanu PF received 70,03% of the votes cast in the previous election.

Ziyambi Ziyambi, the minister of justice, legal, and parliamentary affairs, stated in a notice that was issued in the government gazette on Friday that the disbursements are in terms .

