Change Unavoidable

Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwe is on the cusp of change.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa at the weekend.

According to the CCC leader, the change chorus is everywhere.

“SADC, African Union (AU) and the United Nations must understand that Zimbabwe is on the cusp of change.”

The CCC leader addressed meetings across the country.

“Midlands is yellow! I’m in Midlands. We’re meeting Our cluster leaders and Change Champions.

The chorus for Change is melodious here. A New Great Zimbabwe loading.. #FakaPressure #FakaPrayer,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter at the weekend.

