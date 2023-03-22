“No GNU”: Chamisa

By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has ruled out any prospects of a Government of National Unity (GNU) with Zanu-PF led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, before or after general elections expected between July and August.

Addressing his supporters at the party’s offices in Chinhoyi Monday, Chamisa urged the electorate to vote in numbers in order to ensure CCC gains total control of urban and rural councils, Parliament and Senate.

“We learnt our lesson, there won’t be any GNU before or after elections. Let us win resoundingly in local authorities where we will restore Executive Mayors, let’s have parliamentary majority in the coming elections.

“As a new political party, we performed exceptionally well in recent by-elections clinching 89 out of 132 wards which were being contested while for MPs we managed to win 19 out of 28 up for grabs. That was an indicator we can win all the way up to president,” said Chamisa.

