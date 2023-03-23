Cases Of Car Theft Irk Police

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over cases of cars being stolen mostly at car parks.

In a statement, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Honda Fit vehicles are the most stolen cars.

Reads the statement:

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLES AT CAR PARKS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with cases of theft of motor vehicles, especially of Honda Fit vehicles, occurring mostly at car parks.

In one of the cases, on 17th March 2023, police in Bulawayo recorded a case of theft of a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number, AEB 4619, which was stolen at a car park in Pumula East, after the complainant (24) had parked it for overnight safekeeping on 16th March 2023.

Similarly, on 17th March 2023, the complainant (33) lost a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number ADT 8724, he had parked for overnight safekeeping at a car park along 3rd Street, Warren Park 1, Harare.

On 17th March 2023 a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AEV 5490, was stolen along Bastch Street, between 10th and 11`h Avenue, Bulawayo, where the complainant (57) had parked it, before going to work at Mhlahlandlela Building, Bulawayo.

In a related case, on le March 2023, a 39-year-old man discovered that a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AFY 7901 had been stolen after parking it for overnight safekeeping at a car park in Manyame, Chitungvviza on 17th March 2023.

In another case, on 18th March 2023, a Mitsubishi Pajero, registration number ABE 7470 was stolen at Warren Hills Golf Club, along Kirkman Road, Harare. The complainant had parked the vehicle and left the car keys under the driver’s seat cover as he went in the bar for refreshments.

Meanwhile, police in Seke are investigating a case of theft of a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AFA 5656, which was stolen while parked for overnight safekeeping on 20th March 2023 at a car park at Murisa Business Centre, Seke.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the stolen motor vehicles.

Nyathi urged members of the public who have information on the cases above to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp at 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police station.

Trend:

Car theft is a significant problem in Zimbabwe, particularly in urban areas such as Harare and Bulawayo.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), there were 3 241 reported cases of motor vehicle theft in 2020, with the majority of cases occurring in Harare.

Car theft in Zimbabwe is driven by a number of factors, including high demand for second-hand cars, limited availability of new cars due to the country’s struggling economy, and a lack of effective law enforcement. Additionally, car theft syndicates often operate in the country, stealing cars and selling them in neighbouring countries or dismantling them for parts.

Addressing car theft:

The Zimbabwean government has implemented a number of measures, including increasing police patrols in high-risk areas, establishing specialized units to investigate car theft cases, and implementing measures to make it harder for stolen cars to be sold or exported.

However, more needs to be done to effectively combat car theft in Zimbabwe and improve the security of car owners. This includes investing in modern crime-fighting technologies and improving the country’s economy to reduce the demand for stolen vehicles.

There are several steps that motorists can take to help prevent car theft:

Always lock your car doors and windows when you park your car, even if you are just running a quick errand. This simple step can deter many car thieves. Use an anti-theft device such as an alarm system, steering wheel lock, or GPS tracking device. These devices can make it much more difficult for a thief to steal your car. Park in well-lit areas. Avoid parking in isolated or poorly-lit areas where a thief could easily break into your car without being noticed. Don’t leave valuables in your car. This can make your car a more attractive target for thieves. Don’t leave your car running. Install a tracking system which can help you locate your car if it is stolen. Be aware of car theft trends in your area, and be aware of any new tactics being used by thieves.

