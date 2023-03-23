Chombo Cleared Of 4th Corruption Charge, As Sikhala Languishes In Prison For Demanding Justice

By-The former cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo has been cleared of another corruption charge when the opposition political Job Sikhala is rotting in remand prison for freedom of speech.

State withdrew Chombo’s fourth corruption charge for what it says was because of a lack of evidence.

Three other cases against Chombo that were investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) were withdrawn last week.

Chombo appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje yesterday, according to NewsDay.

The former Local Government Minister is now left with cases that were investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

It is alleged that on a date unknown to the Prosecutor, Chombo worked in connivance with some colleagues and signed and manufactured a fraudulent Lease Agreement intending to fraudulently acquire Subdivisions “K” Portion of Nthaba Portion of Glen Lome from the City of Harare.

He allegedly connived with Rejoice Pazvakavambwa, Psychology Chiwanga, Iben Pransisco, James Chiyangwa, Theresa Chenjerayi, Ehas Chote and one L. Chimimba.

It was alleged that during the period extending from 25 June 2004 and December 2009, Chombo and his accomplices forged documents that included a Lease to buy Agreement and Capital Gains Tax Clearance Certificate.

They allegedly later fraudulently transferred the property in question to Alois Chimimba.

The State alleges that he acted to the contrary and was inconsistent with his duties as a public officer.

Now, the state has withdrawn that corruption case against Chombo after failing to provide evidence to back the allegations.

Chombo’s corruption cases:

Ignatius Chombo has been implicated in several corruption cases he allegedly committed during his days in office as the Minister of Finance and later the Minister of Local Government in the government of former President Robert Mugabe.

In 2017, Chombo was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of corruption and abuse of office. He was accused of defrauding the Harare City Council of over $3.5 million and illegally acquiring several properties.

Chombo was also accused of using his position as a government minister to corruptly influence the awarding of tenders and contracts.

Chombo was released on bail in 2018, but he was arrested again in 2019 on new corruption charges. He was accused of illegally parcelling out land in Harare to several companies and individuals, including his relatives.

Chombo has denied all the corruption charges against him, and some of his cases are still ongoing.

