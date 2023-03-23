Lloyd Mutasa Steps Down

Lloyd Mutasa has stepped down as the Green Fuel FC’s head coach to take a new post at the club.

Mutasa, who led the team to their maiden top-flight campaign after winning promotion in the Eastern Region Division One championship, is now the PSL newcomers’ technical director.

Former Highlanders assistant coach Bhekithemba Ndlovu takes over the reins as the head coach.

The club’s board chairman, Fredson Moyo, confirmed the appointment of Ndlovu to The Herald.

“Bhekithemba Ndlovu is taking over responsibilities of a head coach and will make decisions on training, team selection, game management and all other responsibilities in his job description.

“Bheki is already familiar with the team, having joined the team in early pre-season as first assistant coach. He has worked together with Mutasa and they will continue working together to meet the objectives and targets of the team.”

Explaining the reason behind their decision to reshuffle the technical team, Moyo said: “The decision to reshuffle (the technical dep[artment) was not in any way influenced by our defeat to Yadah.

“We value Lloyd Mutasa for the stellar job he has done in helping us gain promotion, that’s why we have decided to promote him from head coach to a technical director.

“He is the one who will oversee the entire technical team and will be the strategic driver as we move forward.”

Green Fuel started their first top-flight campaign with 1-0 loss to Yadah on Monday.

They will face Herentals in their next game on Saturday.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

