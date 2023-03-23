Phillip Chiyangwa Announces Resignation Intention | BREAKING

By A Correspondent | In a first of firsts in the world of ZANU PF, Businessman and Zvimba South MP, Phillip Chiyangwa has agreed to step down from politics so his sons can take over the mantle, following suggestions from @cdesetfree and other activists.

The development suggests Chiyangwa won’t contest in 2023 elections.

“Mudhara chizororai kani zvimwe zvinoda kungozorora izvi itai Bruce kana Edmund vapindewo,” said Mafukidze, to which the former ZIFA boss then said his preference is his other son, “Brian Chiyangwa.”

‘Brian anodhonza [can pull thorough] kubva kare zvake l like that he is firmly grounded…’ concluded Mafukidze.

It could not be established at the time of writing if the statements by the politician are sacrosanct, and he is not playing mind games. – ZimEye

