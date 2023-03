Scramble For Cooking Oil

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- It was free for all as residents from Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo scrambled to collect cooking oil from a tanker that overturned along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway, next to the suburb on 21 March.

The trailer came off the truck that was en route to Zambia from South Africa.

The truck overturned at around 4PM.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...