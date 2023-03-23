Uebert Angel In Trouble Even Before Al Jazeera Documentary Is Out

The Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) has written to insurance companies asking for information on Ewan Macmillan and Uebert Angel.

This was after the duo appeared in snippets of a yet-to-be-released Al Jazeera documentary on corruption and looting in Zimbabwe.

In a letter seen by Pindula News, IPEC asked for information on Macmillan and Angel’s insurance products and insured assets held or disposed of. Reads the letter:

FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON: EWAN MACMILLAN AND UEBERT MUDZANIRE alias UEBERT ANGEL

The Insurance and Pensions Commission (the Commission) is required in terms of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [Chapler 9:24] to coordinate with Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in the assessment of the money laundering and terrorist financing risks to which the country is exposed. Pursuant to the above, we are in receipt of an urgent communication from the FIU requesting all industry players to assist with information on:

(i) insurance products:

(ii) insured assets held or disposed,

by the above-mentioned individuals directly, or indirectly through companies or trusts during the period 1 January 2020 and 21 March 2023. You are therefore required to submit your responses to [email protected], and copy [email protected] within the next 48 hours, latest by mid-day Thursday 23 March 2023. The information being requested is confidential, in terms of section 31 of the MLPC Act and therefore should be regarded as such. Your usual cooperation will be greatly appreciated.

Yours sincerely,

Grace Muradzikwa

COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE, PENSION AND PROVIDENT FUNDS



