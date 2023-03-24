Cops In Trouble For Selling Drugs

A Chiweshe-based cop who allegedly sold cannabis to a schoolboy together with her two investigating officers are still languishing in prison after being denied bail by Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Police officers from Chombira station Loveness Tsoorai, David Tawanda Hama and Robert Muganhu appeared before magistrate Nembaware yesterday and were further remanded to March 28 for sentencing.

Prosecutor alleged on January 31 a form four pupil at Nyachuru (name withheld) bought a twist of dagga from Tsoorai and went to school.

He was caught smoking by the school head who accompanied the boy to the police station and filed a police report.

Hama and Muza went to Tsoora’s house and conducted a search and discovered a 5 litres container full of dagga twists.

On their way to the police station, they tempered with the dagga and only two twists were said to be Tsoorai’s hence they fined her at station level.

The fine triggered a public outcry leading to the arrest of the trio.- Byo 24

