Go Well Change Champion
24 March 2023
Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change led by President Nelson Chamisa has announced the death of party official and councillor Edeline Huchu.
In a statement on Wednesday, CCC described Councillor Huchu as a community leader and mobilizer par excellence.
“REST IN POWER CHAMPION: We’ve learnt with deep sadness the untimely death of our change champion, Councilor Edeline Huchu.
She’s a community leader, a mobilizer and a devoted Change Champion.
May her soul rest in eternal peace.”