2 Injured In Bus, Car Collision

Two people have been admitted at Chipinge District Hospital after a Toyota Hilux vehicle they were traveling in collided head on with a Harare-bound Inter Africa bus at Rutengeni around 4am this Thursday morning.

The bus reportedly hit the Toyota van while trying to avoid crashing into a herd of cattle.

No injuries have been recorded from the passengers who were on board the Inter Africa bus.- ZBC News

