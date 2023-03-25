DeMbare Reject PSL Suspension

Harare giants Dynamos have rebuffed the suspension of their welfare manager Richard Cbihoro by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over an ‘anti-juju’ ritual during their match against Hwange.

Chihoro was suspended by the PSL after he sprinkled some unknown substance at the Mpilo End goal post during DeMbare’s 1-0 win over Chipangano at Babourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The PSL ordered that Chihoro will not be allowed anywhere near the team bus, changing rooms or to sit in the technical area during PSL matches until the matter has been finalised on the 5th of April.

But DeMbare argue the suspension of Chihoro is a nulity because he has not appeared before the PSL disciplinary committee.

A statement by Dynamos reads: “Dynamos Football Club, pursuant to the charging of the club manager Mr Richard Chihoro, would like to confirm the following:

That the team manager was served with the summonses to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on 5th April 2023; That PSL secretariat did not act professionally in handling the matter as they rushed to the media before serving the accused with the summonses as per

standard practice; That the PSL secretariat wilfully usurped the powers of judicial bodies of football

by ordering that Mr Chihoro’s accreditation be withdrawn and that he be nowhere near the team bus, technical dug out and changing rooms until the matter was finalised. Such an order must come from a competent judicial body and not the secretariat That Mr Chihoro remains an employee of Dynamos Footbal cub and that he will be expected to carry out his duties as per his contract with the club until such a time that a judicial determination makes such pronouncement. That Dynamos Football Club shall not comply with unlawful instructions coming from Officers of the League.

Meanwhile, the club has been served with summonses to appear before the PSL

Disciplinary Committee for alleged offences arising out of the Hwange vs Dynamos

match. Both the club and the team manager will appear before the PSL Disciplinary

Committee on 5th April 2023.

Dynamos face Premiership new boys Sheasham at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.- Soccer24 News

