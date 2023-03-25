ZimEye
Fidelity Printers data shows Henrietta Rushwaya's ZMF (small miners) in 2022 alone supplied 24,090.53 kg, worth USD1.446billion, and combined with primary producers the total was 35,280kg, amounting to USD2,12 billion pic.twitter.com/Gh8fzKZ02P— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 25, 2023
