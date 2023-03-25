Zanu PF Legislator Accused Of Using ED’s Daughter

Spread the love

ZANU-PF leadership in Mashonaland Central province has no kind words for Mazowe North legislator Campion Mugweni who allegedly used President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter to get into power during the last elections.

Mugweni who was in a relationship with Chido Mnangagwa duped her at the eleventh hour and married another woman after winning the Mazowe North seat.

Insiders said they respected him during the last elections because he showed interest in becoming the First family-in-law.

“Mugweni tricked us last time he came as an in-law to the President but after winning the elections he dumped Chido and married another woman whom he wedded,” the source said.

In a desperate move to remain in power, Mugweni has been splashing money out to the informal traders like vendors, touts and sex workers in his constituency.

He has resurfaced during primary elections after missing in his constituency for five years.

–

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...